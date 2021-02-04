Health officials announced two new deaths connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 837.

Both deaths were from the Winnipeg area, a man in his 70s not linked to an outbreak and a woman in her 90s from the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home.

The province also added 110 new cases, pushing the total to 29,968 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 6.7 per cent in Manitoba and 3.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, 39 are in the Northern Health Region, 33 are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 26 are coming from the Winnipeg area, seven are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and five are in the Southern Health Region.

There are 3,340 active cases and 25,791 people have recovered.

There are currently 109 people in hospital that have COVID-19, 20 are in intensive care.

Another 155 people are no longer infectious with COVID-19, but still require hospital care; Of that number, 16 are in ICU.

On Wednesday, 2,183 tests were completed, bringing the total to 484,302 since February 2020.