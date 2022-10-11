Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa and drop in hospitalizations

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city and a drop in hospitalizations because of an active infection.

A total of 902 people in Ottawa have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 287 so far in 2022. There were 228 COVID-19 deaths in all of 2021 and 382 in 2020.

Hospitalizations because of an active infection are down from where they were last week. There are 17 residents of Ottawa with active infections in hospital according to OPH’s latest data, down from 32 this time last week.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 91 patients (up from 69 patients on Oct. 7)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 22 patients (up from 14 Oct. 5)

Montfort Hospital: 19 patients (down from 21 patients on Oct. 7)

CHEO: One patient (down from three patients on Oct. 7)

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 83,433 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 902 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa has entered a new wave of COVID-19.

Residents are being urged to wear masks indoors to protect themselves and others, and be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. The bivalent booster shot is available to all adults in Ontario though the vaccine booking portal online.

Ottawa’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project is showing a steady rise in viral signal detected in the city’s sewage.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 3-9): 57.2

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 18.2 per cent

Known active cases: 885

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Oct. 11

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 922,425

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,224

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 601,571

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 234,276

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 26 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 43 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 84 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

15 in hospitals

10 in long-term care homes

22 in retirement homes

5 in shelters

4 in supported independent living homes

2 in group homes

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.