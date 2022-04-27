Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.

OPH data show 777 residents of Ottawa have died since contracting COVID-19.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 is 36, down from 37 on Tuesday. Four people are in intensive care.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 100 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 16 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients

CHEO: Seven patients

OPH reported 243 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows a slight downturn in the most recent day following a brief plateau. The seven-day mean viral signal appears to have peaked on April 11, but it remains well above levels seen during any previous wave.

Ontario health officials reported 1,734 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the province and 22 new deaths, 15 of which were directly caused by COVID-19. COVID-19 contributed to but did not cause five deaths, and the cause of death was missing or unknown for two cases.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 19 to 25): 122.0 (up from 119.5)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 26): 18.4 per cent

Known active cases: 1,706 (-188)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737 (+347)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628 (+520)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200 (+1,703)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 109 in hospital, 7 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

16 long-term care homes

31 retirement homes

12 hospital units

14 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.