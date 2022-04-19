Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the city in its latest update following the Easter weekend.
To date, 770 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with an active case of COVID-19 ticked up slightly to 18 over the Easter long weekend. There are four people in ICU because of an active infection, up from two.COVID-19 hospitalization in Ottawa in 2022
Infogram
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 58 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 11 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 18 patients
- CHEO: Three patients
OPH reported 549 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its latest dashboard update. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on PCR testing.
The latest data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project, updated April 13, show signs of a possible peak in the viral signal after it reached a record high earlier this month.
Across Ontario, hospitalizations increased to 1,486, with 206 people in intensive care. One additional death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 11 to 17): 125.0 (down from 125.1)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 18): 19.3 per cent
- Known active cases: 1,768 (-111)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Last updated April 11, 2022
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,034
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 878,368
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 568,136
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 5 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 55 in hospital, 3 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Thursday, April 14.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 12 long-term care homes
- 18 retirement homes
- 8 hospital units
- 23 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.