Two new COVID-19 deaths, two new hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 505 people.

The health unit says 69 cases are currently hospitalized, that’s up from 67 on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 29,520 confirmed cases of the virus, including 25,692 people who have recovered. WECHU says 3,323 cases are currently active.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

4 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

25 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

1 School or Daycare is in COVID-19 Outbreak

17 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

2 Hospitals are in COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

347,299 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

21,787 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine

325,512 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

146,049 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 818,860 doses have been administered to WEC residents

84.2% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

78.9% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.

More details coming.