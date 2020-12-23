The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area.

Cases 126 and 127 are in Timmins, the health unit said in a news release Wednesday. The source of infection in both cases are close contact with a confirmed case.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly," the release said. "If you are not contacted by the PHU, you are not considered a close contact. Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment (https://covid-19.ontario.ca/self-assessment/) to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario (https://covid-19.ontario.ca/assessment-centre-locations/). You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

To reduce the risk of exposure, the health unit recommends residents continue to follow public health measures:

- Screen regularly for symptoms.

- Stay home and isolate if you have any symptoms.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Sneeze and cough into your sleeve.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

- Practise two metres physical distancing.

- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

- Wear a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing of two metres/six feet cannot be maintained with anyone outside your household.