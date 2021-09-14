Two new deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 448 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 12 people with COVID in hospital - six are unvaccinated, five are vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU, four are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.
At Erie Shores Healthcare on Sept. 13, there were five unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one who iare vaccinated/partially vaccinated.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,070 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,167 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 19 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 2 community outbreaks
More coming.
-
