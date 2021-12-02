Two new deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday.
A man in his 70s and a man in his 90's, both from the community, have died.The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 473 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 16 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are seven unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
The health unit says 585 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,999 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,941 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 14 workplace outbreaks
- 1 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 7 community outbreaks
- 9 school outbreaks
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 37 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 25 cases are community acquired
- 4 cases are outbreak related
- 3 cases are travel related
- 14 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 334,893 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 17,178 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 317,715 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 27,791 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 680,399 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 81.2% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.0% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.