Two new deaths as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb at LHSC

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday as the number of new cases declined, but hospitalizations rose again.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 155 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 145 on Friday after matching a record high of 166 on Thursday.

There are 26 patients in the Intensive Care Unit and five or fewer at Children's Hospital, with none in pediatric Critical Care.

Of those with COVID-19 at LHSC, 89 are being treated for COVID-19 while 66 are being treated for other issues but have also tested positive. The number of COVID-positive staff is at 197.

The total number of active outbreaks at LHSC has dropped to seven, with outbreaks in the Cardiology Inpatient and Cardiac Surgery units declared over on the weekend.

At St. Joseph's Health Care, the number of workers who are positive has dropped to 69, while the number of positive patients/residents is at 13. Outbreaks at Parkwood Institute and Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care are ongoing.

The two new COVID-19-related deaths in the region Monday were both men, one in his 60s and another in his 80s, with neither associated with a long-term care or retirement home. Both had received two doses of the vaccine.

There was also a new death reported on Saturday, bringing the total in the region to 300.

On Saturday, the MLHU reported 210 new lab-confirmed cases, and on Sunday there were 190, with no deaths, while 83 new cases were reported Monday.

The health unit also announced Monday that at all mass vaccination clinics will now be open to walk-ins.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Middlesex-London – 83 new, 1,894 active, 29,150 total, 26,954 resolved, 300 deaths (two new)

Elgin-Oxford – 188 new (three-day total), 676 active, 10,240 total, 9,425 resolved, 139 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 13 new cases, 179 active, 5,505 total, 5,287 resolved, 34 deaths

Huron-Perth – 55 new, 4,996 total, 80 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 306 active, 8,793 total, 8,379 resolved, 108 deaths (one new)

An ongoing outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia has been declared over. The outbreak in the Inpatient Rehabilitation unit had been declared in mid-January. The hospital currently has 35 patients with COVID-19.

Ontario health officials reported 32 more deaths related to COVID-19 Monday as the province began a phased reopening after almost a month of near lockdown measures.