Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as respiratory viruses circulate in Ottawa
Two more Ottawa residents have died from COVID-19 this week, and the capital has surpassed 87,000 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID during the pandemic.
Ottawa Public Health reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past three days, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 87,151 total cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 980 deaths.
In its twice-weekly COVID-19 report, Ottawa Public Health says there are 25 Ottawa residents admitted to hospital because of an active case of COVID-19, down from 28 on Tuesday.
There is one person in the ICU.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 77 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 11 patients (as of Dec. 13)
- CHEO: 2 patients
Levels of respiratory viruses in Ottawa remain high, with influenza, RSV and COVID-19 all affecting residents.
"The levels of respiratory viruses circulating in our community remain high, and we’re still seeing the increase in COVID-19 wastewater and % positivity levels that we saw last week," OPH said on Twitter earlier this week.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec. 5-11): 28.6
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 12.6 per cent
- Known active cases: 468
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Dec. 12
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 924,404
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,298
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 611,370
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 315,155
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 34 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 104 in hospital, 0 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 9 in hospitals
- 9 in long-term care homes
- 9 in retirement homes
- 1 in a group home
INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS
- 2 in hospitals
- 1 in long-term care homes
- 5 in a retirement home
OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS
- 10 in licensed child care settings
- 1 in long-term care homes
- 11 in schools
- 1 in a retirement home
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.