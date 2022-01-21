Two new deaths reported, 153 at LHSC with COVID-19

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, as the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) fell.

The two deaths, both men in their 80s and one associated with a retirement home, bring the total number of deaths in the region to 282.

The health unit is also reporting 224 new lab-confirmed cases, with 2,524 active, 24,451 resolved and a cumulative total of 27,257.

LHSC is reporting a small drop in the number of inpatients with COVID-19, with the total falling to 153 from 166 on Thursday.

The number of patients in adult Critical Care held fell by one to 22, while there are six patients in Children's Hospital and none in pediatric Critical Care.

Of those in hospital, 91 are being treated for COVID-19 while 62 are being treated for other medical needs but have also tested positive. Meanwhile the number of COVID-positive staff continues to decline, dropping to 297 from 308 in the last 24 hours.

One of eight outbreaks at LHSC, in the B7-200 Adult Mental Health Unit at Victoria Hospital, has been declared over.

At St. Joseph's Health Care, 99 workers are positive, down from 108 on Thursday, while the number of positive patients/residents has dropped to 16 from 45 in a day.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 93 new, 860 active, 9,553 total, 8,543 resolved, 130 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 35 new cases, 247 active, 5,179 total, 4,899 resolved, 28 deaths

Huron-Perth – 49 new, 4,670 total, 3,248 resolved, 78 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 89 new, 624 active, 8,202 total, 7,477 resolved, 101 deaths

Across the province, Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in Critical Care.