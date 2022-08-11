Two new murals coming to downtown Windsor’s Art Alley
The treasure trove of art in Windsor is getting two new additions.
Local mural artist Derkz and Toronto’s Moises “Luvs” Frank are each working on one of a kind pieces in the Art Alley as part of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (BIA)’s continued effort to beautiful the area.
“Ah, they're just trying to show that people still care about this area and that we're here to stay and that we're showing love a little bit to neglected areas so,” Derkz said.
Both murals are expected to be complete by the end of the week.
“I know it's supposed to be like the City of Roses so 'Bury Me In Lavendear Roses' was the title that I came up with,” said Frank. “So that's the concept of like being surrounded by things that you love, that are beautiful even past life."
