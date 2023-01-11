Two new roundabouts proposed for Waterloo region

The Region of Waterloo is looking for feedback on two proposed roundabouts.

Regional staff are reviewing the intersection of Snyder's Road/Waterloo Street and Nafziger Road in the Township of Wilmot, and the intersection of Roseville Road and Edworthy Side Road in the Township of North Dumfries.

The feedback provided will be summarized, along with the technical study’s findings, industry best practices and staff expertise, and shared with council when a recommendation is brought forward in June, according to the Region of Waterloo.

The region has released a survey available until Feb. 10 as it looks for feedback.

The survey is seeking feedback on what residents believe are the advantages and/or disadvantages of the proposed roundabouts, and any additional information that might be useful for the project team regarding the design.