Two Nictaux men facing charges after flashlight mistaken for long gun: N.S. RCMP

Two men are facing charges after a weapons complaint in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County Wednesday night.

Annapolis District RCMP responded to a report of a man with long gun near a Nictaux, N.S., gas station just before 9 p.m.

Officers could not find the man once they arrived on scene.

Police say a witness gave them the name of a Nictaux man, which led them to a nearby home on Highway 201.

Officers stopped a vehicle they say was heading towards the home and told the driver not to approach it.

Police say the driver refused to listen to them and he drove into the driveway of the home, got out of his vehicle, and tried to enter the home.

He was arrested for obstruction, though police say he was resisting.

Officers then got control of the man and took him into custody, according to a news release.

The other suspect then came out of the home and he was arrested as well.

Officers learned he was carrying a long flashlight while outside of the gas station, not a gun.

Police say they did find brass knuckles during his arrest, which have been seized.

The 45-year-old man was released from custody.

He will be facing charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The other man, also from Nictaux, was released from custody.

The 74-year-old will be face obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest charges.

Both men will appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on May 23.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.