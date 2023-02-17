Two North Bay high students charged, stolen fake gun seized after school lockdown

Two North Bay high school students are facing multiple charges after a fake gun was brought to school, prompting a lockdown and now, police are trying to clear up misinformation circulating online.

Officers armed with rifles were called to West Ferris Secondary school around 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a student had a firearm, North Bay Police Service said in a news release.

"The school was placed on lockdown and members of the North Bay Police Service Patrol and Emergency Response Team responded," police said.

Earlier in the day, police had debunked rumours circulating on social media about a threat against another North Bay high school, Chippewa Secondary School.

An investigation revealed the social media threat was about a school in southern Ontario and North Bay police confirm the two incidents are not related.

Two West Ferris students were arrested and a fake firearm was seized and found to have been stolen earlier in the day.

"Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, there was no stabbing at this location during the time of the incident. The charges against the accused are the only illegal activity reported at the location at the time. There were no reports of an edged weapon at the location and there were no injuries to staff or students during the entirety of the lockdown and police response," North Bay police said.

"The North Bay Police Service would like to remind the public that in quickly changing situations, it is common for incorrect information to circulate online. Always be skeptical of information you read online, especially when claims are made without supporting evidence."

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

The lockdown ended around 4:30 p.m. as hundreds of anxious parents gathered outside.

Both of the accused are charged with having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disturbing the peace. One was also charged with theft and the other was also charged with possessing property obtained by crime.

The two students were released from custody to their parents/guardians.