Two North Bay, Ont. youths charged with violently robbing senior on mobility scooter

Two days after North Bay police appealed to the public to help identify the victim of a robbery that happened Sept. 30, two youths have been charged.

"During an unrelated investigation, officers uncovered evidence that on Sept. 30, an elderly male victim using the path leading from Labreche Drive to the Nipissing Plaza was approached by a group of individuals, which included the two accused and a witness," North Bay Police Service said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"After a brief verbal exchange, the two accused assaulted the victim and damaged property belonging to the victim, including significant damage to the victim’s mobility scooter. The witness then intervened to stop the assault at which point the two accused left the area with property belonging to the victim."

The elderly man sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries in the robbery, police said.

After asking the public for help on Oct. 5, police said they "were inundated" with information that led to the victim being identified and located.

"This is another example of the many caring and compassionate people we have living in our community," said Jeff Warner, inspector of operations with the North Bay Police Service, is quoted as saying in a news release.

"It is disappointing to see crimes like these take place in our community. Thankfully, another person intervened to help stop this assault. I would like to thank that person for the action they took and all members of the public who provided us the information necessary to locate the victim in this incident."

The two youths have been charged with robbery with violence and mischief over and under $5,000.

"One of the accused was released on an undertaking. The other accused was held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.