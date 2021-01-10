Two northeastern Ontario health units are each reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.

Officials with Public Health Sudbury & Districts have confirmed of its seven new cases on Sunday, saying six come from the city of Greater Sudbury. The seventh case has been confirmed in the Manitoulin District, its 23rd overall.

Meanwhile, officials with the Algoma Public Health unit also reported seven new cases, confirming that six of those are from the city of Sault Ste. Marie. The seventh is from Central and East Algoma.

Four of these new cases in the Algoma region are a result of a close contact. Health officials have been unable to confirm the source of exposure for the remaining three.

Both health units have seen a surge in cases in recent days, with Sudbury reporting 19 new infections on Saturday.