Two northern health centres temporarily closed due to staffing issues
Two health centres in the Northern Health Region have closed temporarily with the main reason for the closures being "persistent staffing issues."
In a statement on Tuesday, the health region said the Gillam Hospital will be closed until the morning of Jan. 5, 2022, noting appointments with Public Health will continue.
"The Primary Care Clinic will be open for appointments on December 30 and 31," the health region said.
If there is a health emergency, people are being told to call 204-652-2911 and for non-emergency issues people should call Health Links.
For all other issues people are asked to call the Thompson General Hospital at 204-677-2381.
"Every effort is being made to open earlier. Your understanding is appreciated."
The second closure was announced on Monday. The Leaf Rapids Health Centre will be shut down until Jan. 10, 2022.
If there are emergencies in that area, people are told to call 911 and all other care will be provided through Lynn Lake and Thompson.
CTV News has reached out to the Northern Health Region for more details.
