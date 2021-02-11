Two northern legion branches are getting a financial boost for their renovations.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced it would be giving $11,000 in funding for each branch in Cobalt and Mattawa, to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both branches will utilize the funds to begin important repairs and renovations that have otherwise been halted due to fundraising activities becoming restricted.

"Our building is old enough where our windows are still glass-on-glass, sliders," said George Othmer, mayor of Cobalt. "We all know how inefficient they are, so that was our spotlight to get changed too."

Mattawa's legion said it would be using its allotment to fix a leaky roof.