Two northern Ont. men charged after shots fired during neighbour dispute

Two men from Englehart, Ont., were arrested and charged after a dispute among neighbours allegedly escalated to assault and shots being fired, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Officers with the Temiskaming and Kirkland Lake detachments were called to First Street in Englehart shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

"Further investigation revealed that a verbal altercation ensued between three parties. One of the accused fired shots with a weapon, while the other accused assaulted the victim. The two accused then continued to make threats towards the victim's pet," police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Two local men with the same last name, one 58 years old and the other 86, were arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. Const. Jennifer Smith confirmed that the two accused are related.

They have both been charged for uttering threats to damage or injure an animal.

The 86-year-old has also been charged with having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and the 58-year-old is also facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and mischief under $5,000.

Both of the accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores on June 29.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

No word on what the argument was about.