Two northern Ont. suspects charged with child porn offences

Two suspects in Elliot Lake have been charged with child porn offences following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics unit and East Algoma OPP.

The first arrest took place March 8 when a residence in the community was raided and police seized electronic devices from the home.

A 49-year-old suspect is charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear on April 3 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake.

The second person was arrested March 9, when police raided another residence in Elliot Lake and seized electronic devices.

The suspect, age 66, is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on May 3 in Elliot Lake.

“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society,” the OPP said in a news release Friday.

“Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized … The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.”

Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

Anyone with information regarding internet child exploitation can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Reporting information may also be made on the internet through cybertip.ca.