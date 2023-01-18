Two northern Ontario athletes represent Canada at world university games

Northern Ontario is being represented on the big stage right now as Carley Olivier from Sudbury and Maria Dominico of North Bay compete for Team Canada Women's Hockey at the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.

"Ever since I was little it's been a dream to wear the maple leaf," said Olivier.

"Just a dream come true. (I'm) super excited to be here and to be able to represent Canada and be on a team with 21 other young women who share the same dream and goals."

Olivier attends the University of Waterloo while Dominico plays for the Nipissing Lakers.

"With the Lakers, we were able to make it to nationals last year so we were able to put Nipissing on the map there," said Dominico.

She said she's using the tournament to continue to make her hometown proud.

"I'm here not only representing myself and Canada, but I'm also representing North Bay,” Dominico said.

“(It’s) something that I love to do while I stay and represent my athletic and university career in North Bay."

Both athletes are in their final year of eligibility in the Ontario University Athletics.

They also grew up as minor hockey rivals.

"Growing up together I played in Sudbury and she played in North Bay so we've known each other our whole lives but have never gotten the chance to play together," said Olivier.

"So, it's pretty special to see two of us from the north being able to make that next step."

Team Canada is undefeated so far in the tournament and has booked its ticket to the semifinals, which will happen Friday.

Dominico told CTV News that expectations for the team remain high.

"The hockey is amazing to be part of," she said.

"So much faster, tape-to-tape passes, faster skating and the girls have been nothing but amazing ... We're just trying to stay focused and prepared for the semis and then, hopefully, for that gold medal game, as well."