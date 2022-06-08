Two northern OPP cruisers damaged in moose collisions

The Ontario Provincial Police is warning drivers in the north to be on alert for moose on the highway after two cruisers were smashed in recent collisions.

Hitting a moose on the highway can be deadly, so police are reminding drivers about the road hazard's peak season.

"Data shows that most moose vs. vehicle collisions in Superior East occur in May, June, July and October," OPP said in a social media post.

"They usually occur in the dark, when the weather is clear. Slow down and stay alert to reduce your risk of hitting a moose. If you are ever involved in a moose collision, call police immediately. The animal could be on the road, posing a serious hazard to other drivers."

Photos showing the aftermath of the two separate crashes that both happened in the last month on Highway 101 between Wawa and Chapleau, west of Timmins and north of Sault Ste. Marie, were shared in the post depicting significant damage.