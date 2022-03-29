Two northerners honoured for service to veterans

Two northeastern Ontario residents have received recognition for their volunteer work to honour Canada's veterans.

Lt. Jean-Marc Leblond of Bonfield and Maj. Andréa Villeneuve of Timmins were awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation on Monday along with seven others from Ontario.

The award was created in 2001 and is given to "deserving Canadians who have improved the care and well-being of our Veterans or honoured the sacrifices they have made." Over the last two decades, nearly 1,200 people from across Canada have been awarded the commendation.

"The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is the highest honour I can bestow and I am extremely grateful for the wide and varying array of volunteer work they've undertaken. The quiet community work done by people who don't expect to be recognized for what they do is what really makes a difference. And for me, it's even more important when it's helping and honouring the folks who've served our country," said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, in a news release.

Villeneuve has been a Royal Canadian Legion member for 40 years and is known as "the face of the legion in Timmins," the government said in a news release.

She has helped organize Remembrance Day ceremonies and the annual poppy campaigns for 30 years.

"Maj. Villeneuve's experience and knowledge has been sought out by veterans requiring assistance through the poppy fund and to get help applying for benefits and mobility devices," the government said.

"She has made countless presentations at local schools and cadets units in support of education and remembrance of Canada's contribution to the various wars and conflicts."

Leblond volunteers his time for many veterans' events in the North Bay area including the Remembrance Day ceremonies, legion fundraisers and dinners, as well as the Royal Canadian Naval Association's commemoration of the battle of the Atlantic.