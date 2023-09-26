Two Nova Scotia seniors attempt record for longest cribbage session

In picturesque, Chester, N.S., inside the cozy Shoreham Village Home for Special Care, you’ll find 94-year-old Charlie Teal, and his best friend 91-year-old St. Clair Boliver.

They both love to play cribbage.

“Oh, 110 per cent,” said Boliver.

“On a scale of one to 10, I love it 11,” added Teal.

Playing crib is an everyday occurrence for Teal and Boliver, who recently took a shot at setting a new Guinness World Record.

“On August 28, at 9:30 A.M., we started playing crib,” said Teal. “We played for 24 straight hours. 70 games in 24 hours steady. And we only stopped for bathroom and medicine.”

During the middle of the night, fatigue set in at times.

“I had done a lot of shift work with Michelin,” said Boliver. “So it came naturally.”

According to the people at Guinness, the previous record was much shorter than 24 hours.

However, because the proper paperwork wasn’t filled out before the series of games started, the 24 hour marathon cribbage session doesn’t count.

“Unofficially, I think we have a world record,” said Teal.

Records aside, this cribbage partnership is all about friendship.

Both men are widowers.

Teal was married for 70 years; Boliver was married 71 years.

These two men first met twelve months ago.

Now they are inseparable.

The best part about playing cribbage?

“Is having fun with a good friend,” said Teal.

“It is one of the best things that ever happened,” added Boliver.

They keep each other company, they play a game they love, and in their spare time they try to set world records.

