Two of Manitoba's COVID-19 outbreaks that left more than 80 care home residents dead, have been declared over.

Revera announced the outbreaks at the Maples Personal Care Home and Parkview Place Personal Care Home, both of which are in Winnipeg, were over on Tuesday afternoon.

"We can assure you that we are not letting our guard down now that this outbreak is over. We will maintain our vigilance, monitoring residents and screening staff and visitors for symptoms. Staff will continue to wear an appropriate mask and eye protection at all times," the care home company said in a statement.

The Maples Personal Care Home was the site of Manitoba's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak at a personal care home, with the deaths of 55 residents linked to COVID-19. Since the outbreak was first declared on Oct. 20, there were 62 staff members and 153 residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak reached a boiling point when, in early November, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the care home for 18 separate calls. In a period of 48 hours, eight residents died.

The deadly weekend, which Winnipeg's mayor described as 'sickening,' also prompted a review from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and a provincial investigation.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Parkview Place also was among one of deadliest in the province, with the deaths of 29 residents linked to COVID-19. Since the outbreak was first declared at the care home on Sept. 15, there were 39 staff and 119 residents who tested positive.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed the outbreaks had been declared over on Tuesday.

It said the outbreaks at Middlechurch Home of Winnipeg, and Riverview Health Centre LTC were also declared over in the past week.

It said there are now COVID-19 outbreaks at 22 of Winnipeg's 39 long-term care facility.