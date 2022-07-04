Two of three Manitoulin Island shooting suspects caught
Two people have been arrested after a shooting left a 32-year-old man dead on Manitoulin Island June 24.
A 55-year-old woman from Northeastern Manitoulin and a 25-year-old man from Whitefish River First Nation have both been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and obstruction of a police officer.
OPP officerssay they are still looking for Hanif Duncan, 20, who is being charged with second-degree murder.
He is described as black, approximately five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and long dreadlocks.
Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and say there is no public safety risk. If you see the suspect, police say not to approach him, rather call 911 or your local police service.
Police encourage the accused to turn himself in.
Both arrested suspects have been remanded in custody until their court appearances on July 20.
If anyone has further information or knows the suspect's whereabouts, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
