Two of three youths charged following robbery and assault: LPS

Two young Londoners have been arrested and police are looking for a third following a robbery in the east end of the city.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police said a taxi driver picked up three male youths in the area of Dundas Street near Clarke Road and took them to Banbury Road.

When the taxi stopped, one of the youth got out of the vehicle and said he needed to get money from inside a home. The other two passengers stayed in the vehicle.

Not long after getting out, the first male came back to the taxi and according to police, assaulted the driver through the driver-side window while the other two males joined in then proceeded to run away.

The victim called 9-1-1, officers came to the scene and based on descriptions given, were able to track down two of the three suspects and arrested them.

A 15 year old and 17 year old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged jointly with robbery with violence.

Police are still looking to identify the third suspect who is described as a male between the ages of 15 and 17, dark complexion, dark hair shaved on the sides, about 6’ tall with a slim build. He was wearing black jogging pants and a black sweater at the time of the reported incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.