Two off-duty Windsor officers apprehend knife-wielding man at baseball game
Windsor police are crediting two off-duty Windsor police officers who apprehend a knife-wielding man during a baseball game in LaSalle.
Constables Kris Lauzon and Talya Natyshak were watching their children play baseball at a LaSalle park when they observed a man carrying a six-inch knife in the air around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the suspect proceeded to retrieve an airsoft gun from his waistband and fired it toward a nearby, residential backyard.
“Without hesitation, our officers took immediate action to protect the safety of the children playing baseball as well as everyone else in the surrounding area,” said police in a post on social media.
Lauzon identified himself as a Windsor police officer and successfully detained the man while preventing any further escalation. Despite the suspect's attempt to flee, police say both officers skillfully restrained him until the arrival of the LaSalle police.
Police say it was a great job to both officers, whose actions ensured the safety of the community and prevented a dangerous situation from spiraling out of control.
