Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says

The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.

Kristy Denette, SIU spokesperson, says Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, were responding to a disturbance call at the home near the 25th Sideroad Tuesday evening when they were fatally shot.

Denette says a third unidentified officer was also in the home and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who neighbours identified as Chris Doncaster. The SIU confirmed Thursday the suspect was 22-years-old, not 23.

The agency says the suspect was armed with a S-K-S semi-automatic rifle, which is available to buy in Canada with a valid possession license.

The third officer was not injured, the SIU says.

Neighbours told CTV News the suspect lived with his elderly grandparents.

Tom Wilson has lived across the street from the family for 12 years and said he was stunned by the news, adding he saw Chris Doncaster the day of the deadly shooting.

"I was there and Chris came in with his truck, and I pulled out, and he pulled in, and I don't know what happened after that. Just crazy. Super kid, never had any problem with him," Wilson said.

Authorities confirmed the suspect died in the house; however, the SIU says it's not clear how he was killed, whether by officer gunfire or a self-inflicted wound. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The Canadian military has confirmed to CTV News a man named Christopher Joseph Doncaster was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces from May 2020 to December 2020, adding the private did not complete basic training.

COMMUNITY MOURNS OFFICERS' DEATHS

South Simcoe Police Sgt. Dave Phillips said the service is overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support since Tuesday's shooting.

"As a community police service, we work with the community, and the community is here, showing their love and support for us, and it's been instrumental in getting us through the last couple of days."

Phillips said the shooting was "a heartbreaking incident that affects us all here personally," noting how closely members of the community policing service work.

"These are our friends. We know their spouses, we know their children's names, we know a lot about them outside of work, and it's just been an absolute tragedy and absolute heartbreak for all of our members and the community themselves," he said.

During a press conference Wednesday, South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke expressed the service's "profound sadness."

"Words cannot describe our grief," he said.

Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said she knew both officers. "They are not just police officers, they are our friends."

Const. Russell was a 33-year veteran of South Simcoe Police and is survived by his wife and two teenage children.

Const. Northrup was with the force for six years and leaves behind his partner.

"We're just broken," Dollin said. "Our hearts are broken for the families and our police colleagues."

Those in the area are in disbelief over the tragic events.

"We recognize the community has questions, as do we," Van Dyke said. "We've requested the York Regional Police to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of this incident."

A procession will be held Friday morning at nine to bring the two South Simcoe Police officers home.

The procession will leave the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto and make its way north to Barrie.

Police ask the public to pay their respects and watch the procession from overpasses and other safe locations.

The funeral arrangements for the fallen officers are being finalized and will be made public in the coming days.