Two Old East Village intersections to temporarily close on Monday

On Monday, two intersections in London, Ont.’s Old East Village will close for the day as sewer work gets underway as part of the East London Link project.

According to the City of London, the intersection of Quebec Street and Dundas Street and Egerton Street and Dundas Street will be fully closed for the entirety of Monday.

The closure is to complete sewer work as part of the East London Link phase two project.

Both intersections are expected to reopen end of day Monday.

All businesses in Old East Village will remain open and accessible during the work.

Once the intersections reopen end of day Monday, the city advises drivers that “the west limit of the project at Dundas Street will be closed to prevent cut-through traffic across the construction zone to ensure everyone remains safe during construction.”

Therefore drivers are asked to exercise caution if travelling through this area as construction crews will be working in close proximity.

The city added that construction barriers will be removed weekly at the end of day on Friday to allow access to Old East Village destinations from the west during the weekend, and will be again implemented each week on Monday.

A signed detour will be in place, and drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

