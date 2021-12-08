Two Ont. Lotto Max players are holding $1M tickets

Two Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario for Tuesday night's draw are worth $1 million.

One sold somewhere in the Kenora/Rainy River area won the $1 million Maxmillions prize and one sold in Simcoe County won the $1 million Encore prize, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The next Lotto Max draw is Friday with an estimated jackpot of $60 million along with six $1 million Maxmillions prizes.

Appointments are required to pick up prize winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.