Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf

Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.

Mathew Dixon of Wainfleet, Ont., near Niagara Falls, shot and killed a moose under a year old in the northeastern Ontario town of Alban on Nov. 6, 2022, without a hunting license, the province said in a news release.

Henry Bergeron, "who was not actively party hunting, was contacted once the moose was killed and brought to the site to invalidate his calf moose tag. Bergeron made false statements to the officers claiming he had shot the moose."

Bergeron, of Sudbury, pleaded guilty in court June 28 to unlawfully possessing an illegally killed moose and making a false statement to a conservation officer.

As a result, he has been fined $3,000, banned from hunting in Ontario for a year and his hunting licenses cancelled.

Dixon pleaded guilty Dec. 12, 2022, to hunting moose without a license and possessing an illegally killed moose. He was also fined $3,000 and banned from hunting in the province for one year.

"To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips," the province said.