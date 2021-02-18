Provincial police arrested and charged two suspects after officers say they found two rifles and ammunition in an abandoned rental unit in Orillia.

Police say the property owner found the weapons in the Laclie Street rental unit's garage.

A 33-year-old Orillia man is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

A 46-year-old Orillia man is charged with careless storage of an illegal firearm or ammunition and breaching a firearms regulation.

Both were released with a scheduled court date for April.