Two Orillia men lurking around vehicle face weapons charges
Two Orillia men face charges after police received a call in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Just after midnight, a caller notified police someone was "around their vehicle."
Orillia OPP says officers found two similarly-described men nearby, and while arresting a 41-year-old Orillia man, they found an illegal knife in his possession.
Police say that while the officers were arresting the first man, the second suspect, a 33-year-old man from Orillia, was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.
They say he became combative with the officers during his arrest and attempted to pull a knife from his waistband but was subdued by police.
The two men face various knife possession charges.
The 33-year-old was also charged with assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with his probation order.
Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.
-
Rainy day in Ottawa, chance of afternoon thunderstormEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for rain beginning this morning and a high of 18 C.
-
Regina is the fourth most forgetful city in the country, Uber Canada saysRegina is the fourth most forgetful Canadian city when it comes to leaving items behind in Ubers, according to the company’s 2022 Lost and Found Index.
-
Passport backlog has some worrying about ruined summer travel plansSome aspiring Canadian travellers are expressing concern that their summer vacation plans could be scrambled as pent-up pandemic wanderlust fuels a backlog in passport processing times.
-
Suspect wanted after store employee assaulted outside Hamilton business: policeHamilton police are looking for a suspect after a store employee was allegedly assaulted with a weapon last month.
-
Fatal crash in Elgin CountyOne person has died following a crash in Elgin County on Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
London and area forecast for June 9, 2022Temperatures will remain on the slightly cooler side Thursday compared to the average high for the London area this time of year.
-
Chance of showers and cooler temperatures for Windsor-EssexTemperatures will remain on the slightly cooler side Thursday compared to the average high for this time of year.
-
Enrolment lower than projected for WRDSBOfficials at the Waterloo Region District School Board say enrolment for next September is lower than projected.
-