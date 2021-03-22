Police arrested two more people connected with a lengthy drug trafficking investigation in Orillia that had already resulted in the arrest of four local residents.

The Orillia OPP executed three separate search warrants in Orillia, Severn and Ramara last week and said they seized a variety of drugs, cash and stolen property from two residences and one storage unit.

A few days later, officers stopped a vehicle in the Sunshine City and arrested two occupants.

They searched the vehicle and said they found cocaine, illicit cannabis, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine, LSD, and cash.

Two Orillia residents, ages 43 and 44, were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offences, plus possession of stolen property.

Police released both of the accused, who have a court date scheduled in late April.