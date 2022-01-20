Two Ottawa men charged in gun investigation

Two Ottawa men are facing charges after a firearms investigation involving Ottawa police, the OPP and the RCMP.

Police say one of the men visited a gun store in October and bought disassembled handguns.

On Wednesday, two men who left that same store were arrested. Police searched their vehicle and seized two disassembled Glock 19 handguns.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home on Frobisher Lane, just off Riverside Drive, and seized a 3D printer, 3D printer parts and gun parts.

Police say Houssine Abdul Aziz Ali, 24, and Zachery Haines-Matthews, are both facing several gun charges. Haines-Matthews is also charge with knowingly possessing and manufacturing a firearm, device or ammunition.

Both were due in court Thursday.