Two Ottawa men facing charges after police seize 46 firearms
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Two Ottawa men are facing charges after police seized 46 firearms following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
The Ottawa Police Service led a six-month investigation into firearms trafficking with the assistance of the Canada Border Services Agency.
Ontario Provincial Police say on Sept. 7, OPP officers executed a traffic stop on Highway 401 east of Prescott.
Morthaza Amirdad, 31, and Kyanoush Rezaei, 31, both of Ottawa, are facing several charges including possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition.
Police say the accused will appear in court at a later date.
