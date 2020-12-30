With indoor venues closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, two of Sault Ste. Marie’s outdoor skating rinks are now open for the season.

While welcoming local skaters to Clergue Park Skating Trail and the Art Jennings Speed Skating Oval, the city is also reminding everyone that public health guidelines and restrictions are still in effect, despite the fact they are outdoor venues.

“We do have security on site to help monitor the situation at both the skating trail and the oval,” says Brent Lamming, Director of Community Services for Sault Ste Marie.



“We’re looking at the numbers and trying to maintain under 100 (people) at any one time.”

Algoma Public Health regulations do not require masks to be worn at outdoor recreation spaces, but they are still encouraged.



Social distancing measures – staying two metres apart from others – will be enforced.

“(Make) sure you do a self assessment before you go, checking yourself for symptoms,” says Nicole Lindahl, a public health inspector with APH.



“Even (with) minor symptoms, you should make sure you stay home and isolate for the appropriate amount of time.”

The skating trail and the oval are open from 10:00am to 10:00pm.



The city’s outdoor hockey rinks are closed, but the hope is to have them open soon.