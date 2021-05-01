Two overnight fires in Windsor Ont, police investigating

Emergency crews say careless smoking is to blame for a house fire in Windsor region, Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of University Avenue east around 8:30 p.m.

Investigator say the smoking material was placed in a recycle box, caught fire and spread to house.

As a result of the house fire, one person is homeless.

There are no injuries to report and damage is estimated at $90,000.

Meantime, a Windsor Ont., police arson investigation is underway after officials say a fire was intentionally set in the 11-thousand, 8-hundred block of Rockland street.

Officials say it started in the rear yard where the fence, deck and hot tub caught fire.

Damage estimate is $15,000.