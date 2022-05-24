Two overnight shootings in Kitchener connected: police

Waterloo regional police say evidence of gunfire found in McLennan Park in Kitchener is connected to another shooting incident in the nearby area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.

In a media release, police said both incidents happened Monday night.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent for a report of damage at a home.

Inside, officers found damage to an interior wall and couch that was determined to have been caused by bullets.

Police also searched McLennan Park and found evidence that a firearm had been discharged there.

Police said their investigation determined that sometime between 10 p.m. on Monday May 23 and 12 a.m. on Tuesday May 24, shots were fired at McLennan Park as a group of people set off fireworks. A short time later, shots were fired at the residence in the area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.

Both locations have been processed for evidence.

Police believed the shooting are related and were targeted incidents.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers are conducting an investigation at McLennan Park in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road. There are no safety concerns.



There will be an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid.



More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/dwFKr92Ipy