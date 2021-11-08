Two P.E.I. elementary schools to close Monday due to COVID-19 cases
Two elementary schools will be closed on Prince Edward Island on Monday after two children tested positive for COVID-19.
The kids under the age of 12 accounted for two of the four new diagnoses reported on Sunday.
All four people are from the same household, and their cases are related to out-of-province travel.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says one of the children attends the Westwood Primary School, and the other is a student at Eliot River Elementary School in Cornwall, P.E.I., so both will be closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution.
She says neither of the children are displaying any symptoms, but they both attended school on Wednesday when they may have been infectious.
Contact tracers will get in touch with students, teachers and staff in the children's cohorts and on their school buses.
There are currently seven active cases of COVID-19 on the Island.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2021.
-
