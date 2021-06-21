Two patients in Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital unit test positive for COVID-19

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital closed its Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services (IMRS) unit after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

A release on Monday states the two patients shared a room in the 42-bed unit. It adds that all other patients in the IMRS unit have tested negative and are isolated in their rooms and being monitored for symptoms.

An Occupational Health team with the Orillia hospital is conducting a full-contact tracing investigation for staff and patients.

The IMRS unit is currently closed to new admissions and transfers.

The hospital has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol and is testing all staff who recently cared for patients in the unit.