Two pedestrians and a dog injured after being hit by vehicle in Gatineau

Gatineau police say two pedestrians and a dog have been injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday.

Police responded to a crash on Boulevard Maloney between rue Versailles and chemin du Lac. An adult and a child were seriously injured and taken to hospital. The dog was also hurt and is being looked after by animal control, police said.

Police did not immediately release any other information.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Mise à jour : Il s'agit d'une collision entre un véhicule, ainsi que deux piétons et un chien. Les piétons, une personne d'âge adulte et un enfant, sont blessés sérieusement et ont été transportés à l'hôpital. Le chien blessé est pris en charge par le contrôle animalier. https://t.co/OdnEbTLSbv