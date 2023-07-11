Two pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by car in Toronto

Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Eglinton West on Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say the collision occurred in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Kane Avenue, east of Keele Street, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they initially located one female pedestrian with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Officers later found a second female victim, police said. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.