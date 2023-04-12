Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle at Manotick intersection

Ottawa police are investigating after a vehicle struck two pedestrians at an intersection in Manotick.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a vehicle struck two pedestrians.

A woman in her 60s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

The second victim, a woman in her 60s, was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

A vehicle was parked at the intersection Wednesday evening as police investigated the crash.

The intersection of Bridge Street and Long Island Road was closed Wednesday evening.