Two pedestrians struck by car in downtown London

Dundas Street has reopened in both directions between Waterloo Street aned Colborne Street after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

London police confirmed to CTV News London that shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a call came in for a report of two pedestrians being struck by a vehicle. Police say one of the pedestrians is in hospital with serious injuries, while a second pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The area of Dundas Street between Waterloo Street and Colborne Street was closed in both directions while police investigated, but has since been reopened.

According to CTV News London’s Bryan Bicknell, traffic investigators were observed on scene, along with the forensic unit and several London police cruisers.

The investigation appears focused around a taxi that is on the street just east of Waterloo Street, and the taxi appeared to have its windshield smashed on the driver side.

Numerous evidence markers were also observed on the ground.

London police had asked the public to avoid the area for several hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash also remains unknown.

— With files from CTV News London’s Bryan Bicknell