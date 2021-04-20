Two people airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Lindsay, Ont.

At least two people are being transported to hospital by air ambulance after a multi-vehicle collision near Lindsay, Ont. on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Highway 35 at River Road, just south of Lindsay, around 8:20 a.m.

An official with Ornge said there were multiple confirmed patients as a result of the crash.

Two helicopters were sent to the Lindsay airport to transport two people -- a female patient and a male believed to be in his 50s. Both were airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries, Ornge confirmed.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

With files from Harrison Perkins