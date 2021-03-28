Two people are facing charges following a pair of shootings in Winnipeg: police

The Winnipeg Police Service has two people in custody after two shootings happened Saturday in the city.

The first incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. Police said a unit was driving in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Carlton Street when the officers heard gunshots.

Police said a man was seen chasing another man with a gun near Qu'Appelle Avenue and Carlton Street.

Investigators said officers chased the man with the gun and he tried to get rid of it in the process.

Police were eventually able to take the man into custody and the gun was recovered as well.

The second man was later found riding in a taxi in the 300 block of Portage Avenue according to police and he was suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police said they also found a gun in the taxi. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Khadar Yasim Nur, 27, from Winnipeg is facing several charges, including:

· Discharging a firearm with intent;

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

· Aggravated assault;

· Possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with;

· Careless use of a firearm, weapon prohibited device or ammunition;

· Pointing a firearm;

· Carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and

· Possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Police said Nur has been detained. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The other man is in custody in hospital and also faces firearm-related charges. The charges against him have also not been proven in court.

Const. Jay Murray said it is too early to tell if the two men knew each other or if there is a gang connection.

The second shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Arlington Street. Police received reports that a man had been shot.

Police said when officers arrived, a man in his 30s was found suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made and if anyone has information on either shooting they are asked to call the police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Murray said it is unfortunate that shootings aren't a rarity in Winnipeg.

"Unfortunately gun violence is something that we continue to deal with year after year. I believe last year we saw somewhat of a significant rise over the last five years," said Murray.

Murray also addressed how both shootings happened in broad daylight

"The reality is (gun violence) can happen at any time and it can happen in any part of the city," he said.