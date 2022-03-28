Two people arrested after man allegedly stabbed at Saint John bar

Two men will face charge arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing at a bar in Saint John, N.B., early Sunday morning.

The Saint John Police Force says officers responded to the bar in the 100 block of Prince William Street around 1:15 a.m.

Police found a 19-year-old man who had allegedly been stabbed. They say he was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old man in connection with the incident.

They were released on conditions, including that they appear in court on June 23.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.